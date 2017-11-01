Ousted Catalan leader will not return to Spain to testify: lawyer

A lawyer for dismissed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, due to appear in a Spanish court this week to answer charges relating to Catalonia's push for independence, said he would not return to testify but could answer questions from Belgium.



On Monday, Spain's state prosecutor accused Puigdemont of rebellion and sedition for organizing an independence referendum held on Oct. 1 in defiance of the Madrid government.



Spain's High Court has summoned Puigdemont and 13 other former members of the Catalan government to testify in Madrid on Thursday and Friday on charges of rebellion, sedition and breach of trust.



Three former Catalan government advisers returned to Spain from Belgium late on Tuesday and were greeted at Barcelona's international airport by crowds chanting "off to prison".

...