Trump pressing for tougher immigration based on 'merit'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged tougher immigration measures based on merit, following the deadly truck attack in New York City.



Trump cited "Fox and Friends" on Twitter as he attacked Schumer and the program.



Schumer said in a statement Wednesday that he has "always believed and continue to believe that immigration is good for America," adding that Trump is "politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy". He said Trump had proposed cutting anti-terrorism funding in his most recent budget.



Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said on Twitter that Trump was unfairly blaming Schumer for the diversity visa program. Flake, one of Trump's chief Republican foes in Congress, said Schumer was among a group of eight Republican and Democratic senators who proposed eliminating the program three years ago as part of a broader bipartisan bill to overhaul U.S. immigration laws.

