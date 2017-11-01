NY gov says truck attack suspect was radicalized in US

The Uzbek immigrant accused of mowing down people along a bike path near the World Trade Center left a handwritten note referring to Daesh (ISIS) and had been radicalized in the U.S., New York's governor said Wednesday.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the suspect was a "depraved coward" who tried to create terror. He gave no details on the note except to say it referred to Daesh.



In a number of recent extremist attacks around the world, the assailants were found to have been inspired but not actually directed by Daesh, and in some cases never even made contact with the group.



In the past few years, Daesh has been exhorting followers to use vehicles or other close-at-hand means of killing people in their home countries.



President Donald Trump railed against Daesh on Twitter and declared "Enough!" and "NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

...