Pakistan makes landmark ruling against man for second marriage

A Pakistan court on Wednesday ruled against a man who had remarried without his first wife's permission in a landmark verdict that was applauded by women's right activists.



It was the first time a court in Pakistan had sided with the woman under a 2015 family law, and followed a petition by Ayesha Bibi, who said her husband, Shahzad Saqib, had wed for a second time without her approval.



Women's rights activists applauded the ruling.



Fauzia Viqar, chair of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, a body promoting women's rights, welcomed the verdict as a way to strengthen women's hand in a conservative society.

