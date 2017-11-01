Colombia's FARC fields ex-rebel chief as presidential candidate

Colombia's FARC -- a political party formed from a former rebel group following a historic peace deal -- said Wednesday it was fielding its leader as a candidate in next year's presidential elections.



The FARC rebels agreed in 2016 to a landmark peace deal with the government.



Just ahead of the political FARC's founding congress in August, Timochenko -- who suffered a temporary arterial brain blockage in July, impeding his speech -- had ruled out the party fielding a presidential candidate next year.



The party also put forward four prominent members as candidates for congressional elections in March 2018 .



Under the peace deal's terms, the FARC is guaranteed 10 seats in Colombia's Congress for two terms, though the party must take part in elections.

