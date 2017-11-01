Treat New York suspect as an enemy combatant, say some US lawmakers

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain both said 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant, should be held as an enemy combatant under the Law of War.



Trump said on Wednesday he would consider sending Saipov to the detention center at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, where the United States has housed foreign terrorism suspects for as long as 16 years, many without trial.



Graham said Trump should change the policy of former Democratic President Barack Obama, who allowed attack suspects to be tried in federal court.



Obama's predecessor, Republican President George W. Bush, opened the Guantanamo center after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to house and try terrorism suspects in military tribunals.

...