US firm director Brett Ratner accused of harassment as Hollywood scandal grows

Six women have accused "Rush Hour" filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, in a widening scandal over alleged sexual misdeeds in Hollywood's entertainment industry.



Ratner's attorney strongly denied what he called the "outrageous, derogatory allegations".



Singer told the newspaper that over two decades no woman had ever made a claim against Ratner for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and none had requested or received any financial settlement from the director.



Ratner is the latest famous name in the entertainment business to be accused of widespread sexual misconduct in the past month.

...