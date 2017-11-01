Former Brooklyn resident charged in US with aiding Daesh

A former resident of Brooklyn, New York, has been brought to the United States to face charges that he traveled to the Middle East to work as a recruiter for Daesh (ISIS), according to a filing on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.



Prosecutors said Kandic, who was a legal permanent resident of the United States, traveled to Turkey in December 2013 and subsequently joined Daesh, helping recruit others over the internet.



Kandic also helped other people travel to the Middle East to help Daesh, according to prosecutors.

...