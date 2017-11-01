CIA releases new tranche of materials seized in 2011 bin Laden raid

A computer recovered in the 2011 U.S. special forces operation that killed Osama bin Laden contained a video collection that included kids' cartoons, several Hollywood movies and three documentaries about himself.



The materials released on Wednesday are posted on line -- https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/ -- in their original Arabic.



They include bin Laden's personal journal and 18,000 document files, about 79,000 audio and image files and more than 10,000 video files, the CIA said.

