This file family handout released on December 28, 2015 shows Swedish journalist Kim Wall who was on board a submarine south of Copenhagen before it sank on August 11, 2017. Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen has admitted dismembering the body of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose body parts were found at sea after she went missing after interviewing him on board his vessel, Danish police said on October 30, 2017. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TOM WALL - NO M