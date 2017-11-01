CIA releases vast Bin Laden archive seized in compound

The CIA on Wednesday released a vast archive of intimate Al-Qaeda documents, including Osama Bin-Laden's handwritten diary, seized in the deadly 2011 raid on his Pakistani compound.



Controversially, scholars from a Washington think-tank who were given access to the now de-classified trove say the documents also shed new light on Al-Qaeda's murky relationship with Iran.



The CIA put online 470,000 additional files seized in May 2011 when US Navy SEALs burst into the Abbottabad compound and shot dead the leader of Al-Qaeda's global extremist network.



According to Joscelyn and Roggio, writing in the FDD's Long War Journal, one of the newly released documents is a 19-page study of Al-Qaeda's links to Iran written by a Bin Laden lieutenant.



The Iranian backed Hezbollah, for example, is locked in conflict against Al-Qaeda linked Syrian rebels.



The files also show Tehran and Al-Qaeda sometimes had stark disagreements, and Bin Laden once wrote to Iranian leader the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to demand his relatives be released.

