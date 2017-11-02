U.S. in direct diplomacy with NKorea

The United States is quietly pursuing direct diplomacy with North Korea despite U.S. President Donald Trump's public assertion that such talks are a waste of time. Using the so-called "New York channel," Joseph Yun, U.S. negotiator with North Korea, has been in contact with diplomats at Pyongyang's United Nations mission, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, at a time when an exchange of bellicose insults between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fueled fears of military conflict.



While U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Oct. 17 said he would continue "diplomatic efforts ... until the first bomb drops," the official's comments were the clearest sign the United States was directly discussing issues beyond the release of American prisoners, despite Trump having dismissed direct talks as pointless.

...