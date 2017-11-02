U.N.: Millions of girls forced into sex, one in 100 seek help

At least 15 million teenage girls worldwide have been forced into sex – often by partners, relatives or friends – yet only one in 100 sought help, the United Nations said Wednesday. Cameroon had the highest rate of sexual violence, with one in six teenage girls experiencing forced sex, the U.N.'s children's agency said in a report which examined data from more than 40 countries.



The number of girls who have been forced to have sex is likely to be far higher than 15 million as many are reluctant to come forward and data is lacking in many countries, it said.

...