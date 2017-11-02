Abe re-elected Japan PM after big win for bloc

Japan's Shinzo Abe was re-elected prime minister on Wednesday after his ruling bloc's big election win last month and days before a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump that is expected to be dominated by concerns over a volatile North Korea.



Abe reappointed current Cabinet ministers.



In a telephone conversation Monday, Abe and Trump agreed to work together on measures to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile development.



The two leaders have developed a close personal relationship since Trump was elected, and plan to play golf together during Trump's Nov. 5-7 visit to Japan.

...