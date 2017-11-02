France brings two-year state of emergency to an end

Two years after militants killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris, France officially ended a state of emergency, replacing it with a new security law which critics say undermines civil liberties.



The new legislation transfers into law some of the measures contained in the state of emergency rule, although with some modifications.



The government says the state of emergency has helped intelligence agencies thwart over 30 attacks.



President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday Islamist militancy remained the biggest security threat to France.

...