Taking on tycoons, five residents bid to buy Scottish island

Summary
When tycoons in helicopters began landing on Scotland's Isle of Ulva, its five tenants feared their way of life might be coming to an end.
Now the islanders are using a law introduced last year by Scotland's nationalist government to suspend the sale and give themselves time to buy the land, hoping a government fund will help them do so.
"I think community ownership is the way forward," said Emma McKie, 33, who remembers a time when a thriving farming community lived on the 12-kilometer-long island off Scotland's west coast.
They are facing a deadline of June 2018 to buy the island off its "laird" Jamie Howard, who put it up for sale for at £4.25 million ($5.60 million).
McKie said islanders were concerned an outside buyer may remove the tenants and close off the island.
Community purchase of land is not a new concept in Scotland.
...