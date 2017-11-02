Europe mulls fate of militant families

PARIS: As Daesh's (ISIS) self-proclaimed "caliphate" crumbles under an international military pounding, European governments are grappling with a shared problem: what to do with returning militants and their families. Governments from London to Berlin have made no secret of their reluctance to take back nationals who went to fight in Iraq or Syria but now find themselves, as defeat nears, heading for home.



Kurdish fighters detained Ramadan and her three children in Raqqa, the Daesh Syrian "capital" which was recaptured this month by a U.S.-backed alliance.



Of some 5,000 EU militants believed to have gone to fight, around a third have already returned home, according to The Soufan Center, a U.S.-based NGO that conducts research on global security.



Junior Foreign Minister Rory Stewart said last week that there was only one way to neutralize British Daesh fighters.



In France, which has seen some 300 of 1,700 nationals return, authorities have taken a firm stance in the face of pleas from militants' families to rescue loved ones being held in territory reclaimed from Daesh.

...