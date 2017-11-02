Trump wants to end visa program after attack

U.S. President Donald Trump seized on the New York City truck attack to press his call for tighter immigration measures to prevent terrorism Wednesday, asking Congress to end the visa program under which the Uzbek immigrant accused in the incident entered the United States. But Democrats accused Trump of politicizing the incident after the Republican president tried to assign some blame to one of their senior lawmakers, Chuck Schumer.



Trump said the suspect entered the country through the so-called diversity visa program, which was created by Congress in 1990, and signed into law by a Republican president, to provide a path to U.S. residency for citizens from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.



Schumer, now Senate Democratic leader, helped create the program in 1990 when he was a member of the House of Representatives, but he was also a member of a group of lawmakers who crafted a bipartisan immigration bill in 2013 that would have done away with the program.



In Twitter posts Wednesday, he linked Schumer to the diversity visa program.



Schumer added he has always believed that immigration is good for the United States.

...