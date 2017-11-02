Russia investigation snags GOP, Democratic interests

The indictment that alleges covert foreign lobbying by two former Trump campaign officials is casting shadows on three powerful Washington lobbying and legal firms, with Democratic as well as Republican ties.



Manafort and Gates, meanwhile, face 12 felony counts, including money laundering, conspiracy and acting as unregistered foreign agents. As described in the indictment, they led the covert lobbying, paying the three firms for performing some of the work.



Podesta stepped down from his namesake group following the indictment.



The other firms involved in the criminal case against Manafort and Gates are Mercury Public Affairs, a venerable Republican lobbying firm whose Washington office is headed by former Republican Congressman Vin Weber; and prominent law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, known as Skadden Arps.



Mercury was cited in the indictment as "Company A," and the Podesta Group was cited as "Company B". Skadden Arps was cited in the indictment but not by name.



According to the indictment, Manafort and Gates participated in "weekly phone calls" with the lobbying firms – Podesta Group and Mercury – and routinely delivered orders to both.

