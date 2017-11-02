NYC attack suspect followed Daesh plans

The Uzbek immigrant accused of mowing people down along a bike path "did this in the name of ISIS [Daesh]" and planned the deadly attack for weeks, following the extremist group's online instructions practically to the letter, police said Wednesday.



Miller said Saipov had never been the subject of a New York police investigation but appears to have links to people who have been investigated.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saipov became "radicalized domestically".



Mirrakhmat Muminov, 38, of Stow, Ohio, said he knew Saipov because they were both Uzbek truck drivers. He said Saipov was an argumentative man whose career was falling apart and who was "not happy with his life".



He said he and Saipov would sometimes argue about politics and world affairs, including Israel and Palestine. He said Saipov never spoke about Daesh, but he could tell his friend held radical views.

