U.K. minister resigns in harassment scandal

Britain's defense minister resigned Wednesday after allegations emerged about inappropriate sexual behavior – the latest twist in a growing scandal over harassment and abuse in the country's corridors of power.



In Britain, it has produced soul-searching about the growing number of reports of sexual harassment and abuse in politics. May has called a meeting of party leaders to discuss how to deal with the topic, amid a growing roster of allegations about inappropriate behavior by politicians and parliamentary staff.



Green, Britain's de facto deputy prime minister, denied making sexual advances and called the allegations "a complete shock" and "deeply hurtful".



The party said it was investigating the report.

...