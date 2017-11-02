Xi sends rare message to NKorea's Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a rare message, Pyongyang's official news agency reported Thursday, in his first public communication with his wayward neighbor for more than a year.



Xi's message, dated Wednesday, was sent in response to congratulations from Kim last week for securing a second term as the head of China's ruling party.



The last time KCNA reported a message from Xi was in July 2016 .



Professor Yang Moo Jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said the public exchange of messages signalled a willingness on both sides to improve relations.

...