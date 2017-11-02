At least 3 dead in shooting inside Denver Walmart

At least three people were killed in a shooting inside a Walmart store Wednesday in suburban Denver, where police said they had not yet taken anyone into custody.



Police in Thornton, Colorado, did not immediately release any information about the circumstances of the shooting or who was responsible for the gunfire.



No one had been taken into custody, police said.



About an hour after the initial alert, police said on Twitter that the threat of gunfire had ended at the store, which was surrounded by police and fire crews.



Thornton is city of about 120,000 people roughly 16 km northeast of downtown Denver.



Avila said police were called to the store at about 6:30 p.m. Mountain time (8:30 p.m. ET) and that the gunshots had ceased by the time the first officers arrived at the scene.

...