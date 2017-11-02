NY suspect says Daesh-inspired attack, killings 'felt good'

The Uzbek immigrant behind New York's worst attack in 16 years confessed to acting in the name of Daesh (ISIS) and "felt good" about the killings, having planned an assault for a year, investigators said Wednesday.



The shocking details emerged as federal prosecutors filed terrorism charges against Sayfullo Saipov, who subsequently appeared in court in a wheelchair -- he had been shot in the abdomen by police -- 24 hours after mowing down pedestrians and cyclists, and colliding with a school bus.



The attack killed eight people, five of them childhood friends from Argentina celebrating 30 years since their high school graduation, a 31-year-old Belgian mother, and two US men, from New York and neighboring New Jersey.



Saipov first started planning an attack a year ago, before settling two months ago on using a truck to kill as many people as possible during Halloween celebrations, according to a federal terrorism complaint.



Saipov appeared in a wheelchair before a US magistrate in Manhattan federal court, where the charges were formally read.



He was not required to enter a plea and was afterward sent to a federal detention facility, most likely in New York, a spokesman for the US Attorney's office told AFP.



Federal prosecutors could also potentially seek the death penalty.



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saipov had been radicalized after moving to the United States.

