1 in 5 Indonesian students support Islamic caliphate

Nearly 20 percent of high school and university students in Indonesia support the establishment of a caliphate in the world's largest Muslim-majority country over the current secular government, a new survey showed this week.



The survey by a Jakarta-based organization polled over 4,200 Muslim students, mostly in top schools and universities on Java island, home to over half the country's population.



The survey showed that the vast majority of students disagree with the establishment of an Islamic caliphate and violence.



But authorities have repeatedly warned against the creeping influence of radical Islamic thought among student organisations and in campus activities.



President Joko Widodo and his government are trying to contain the rising influence of hardline groups, especially in universities and Islamic boarding schools.

...