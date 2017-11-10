U.S., Russia nearing agreement on Syria

The United States and Russia are nearing an agreement on Syria for how they hope to resolve the Arab country's civil war once Daesh (ISIS) is defeated, officials said Thursday.



If clinched, the deal was expected to be announced by President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam on Friday, four U.S. officials said.



With Daesh nearing defeat, the U.S. and Russia are losing their common enemy in Syria and will remain in a proxy battle in which Russia backs Assad and the U.S. lends at least rhetorical support to armed opposition groups fighting the government.



In July, when Trump held his first meeting with Putin in Germany, the U.S. and Russia announced a deal that included Jordan and established a cease-fire in southwest Syria. The United States has said that cease-fire has largely held and could be replicated elsewhere in the country.



The United States and Russia have been at odds for years over whether Assad could be allowed to remain in power in a future Syrian government.

...