Some leave remote Australian-run asylum detention center as deadline and crisis loom

About 20 asylum seekers left an abandoned Australian-run detention center in remote Papua New Guinea on Friday, leaving hundreds threatened with forcible eviction within days amid an immigration standoff that has blighted Australia for years.



The men fear violent reprisals from the Manus island community if they move from the camp to transit centers, pending possible resettlement to the United States.



Australia has used the Manus island center, and a camp on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru, to detain asylum seekers who try to reach its shores by boat.



Papua New Guinea police returned on Friday, where they were dismantling parts of the camp.

...