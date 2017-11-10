Russia drafts 'reciprocal measures' over US demands on Kremlin channel

Russian lawmakers began work Friday on measures against U.S. media after Kremlin-backed broadcaster Russia Today was ordered by Washington to register as a "foreign agent".



Lawmakers said the new measures could require U.S. media to also register as foreign agents in Russia.



Volodin's deputy Pyotr Tolstoi said lawmakers might adopt legislation that would require U.S. media to register as foreign agents.



State-controlled television channel Russia Today (RT) said on Thursday it would have to comply with Washington's demand to register as a foreign agent in the United States.



RT said the Department of Justice had given it until Monday to register its U.S. operations as a foreign agent or see its head arrested and accounts frozen.

...