Burundi rejects International Criminal Court war crimes investigation

Burundi said on Friday it will refuse to cooperate with an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into war crimes prosecutors suspect were committed by forces loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza's government against their political opponents.



Experts say it will be hard for ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to gather evidence without support from Burundi's government, which last month became the first to withdraw from the Hague-based court amid waning support from African nations.



The ICC says that under international law it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while Burundi was a member.



Human rights groups and opposition politicians in Burundi welcomed the court's decision.

...