Poland's president, ruling party reach compromise on court reforms

Poland's president and its ruling party have reached a compromise on judicial reform, a parliamentary deputy said Friday, bringing them closer to resolving an issue that has kept them at odds for more than three months.



The government and President Andrzej Duda have been negotiating since July, when Duda unexpectedly vetoed legislation backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to overhaul the Polish court system.



The proposed compromise would still give parliament the right to name members of the National Council of the Judiciary, but that would require a three-fifths majority in the lower house of parliament, Piotrowicz said.

...