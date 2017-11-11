Trump: Putin denies, is "insulted" by meddling accusation

President Donald Trump said Russia's Vladimir Putin once again vehemently denied interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections during their discussions on the sidelines of an economic summit Saturday. Trump declined to say whether he believed Putin, but made clear he's not interested in dwelling on the issue".



Trump called the accusation an "artificial barrier" erected by Democrats -- once again casting doubt on the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia did try to interfere in the election to help Trump win.



Trump and Putin did not have a formal meeting while they were in Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, but the two spoke informally several times on the event's sidelines and reached an agreement on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.



But Trump made clear that the issue of Russian meddling in the election hovers over the leaders' relationship and said it jeopardized their ability to work together on issues including North Korea's escalating nuclear program and the deadly conflict in Syria.



Trump danced around the question of whether he believed Trump's denials, telling reporters that pressing the issue would have accomplished little.

