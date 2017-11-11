Anti-Trump group says most of US economy backs Paris climate pact

Summary
U.S. cities, states and businesses accounting for more than half the country's economy remain committed to the 2015 Paris climate accord despite President Donald Trump's plan to pull out, an anti-Trump alliance said on Saturday.
The "America's Pledge" report, presented on the sidelines of 200-nation talks on global warming in Bonn, Germany, said non-federal U.S. backers of the Paris pact accounted for $10.1 trillion or 54 percent of U.S. 2016 gross domestic product.
The America's Pledge report said that backing the Paris Agreement meant rallying around a target set by former President Barack Obama to cut U.S. emissions by between 26 and 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 .
It also said 20 U.S. states, 110 U.S. cities and more than 1,400 businesses with U.S. operations representing $25 trillion in market capitalization had already set quantified targets to cut emissions.
