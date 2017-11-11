US, Saudi Arabia accuse Iran over Yemen missile launch

Both Saudi Arabia and the U.S. now accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Shiite rebels in Yemen, including one that targeted the kingdom's capital of Riyadh and its international airport.



WHAT EVIDENCE DOES THE U.S. POINT TO THAT IRAN OFFERED THE MISSILES?



The U.S. Air Force's Central Command on Saturday declined to discuss the Saudi military briefing papers, though the image of part of the Burkan bore U.S. declassification codes.



However, Mehdi Taeb, an influential hard-line cleric who is a brother to the intelligence chief of the hard-line Revolutionary Guard, said in April that Iran tried three times to send missiles to Yemen.



HAS IRAN BEEN ACCUSED OF SENDING ANYTHING ELSE TO YEMEN?



The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, repeatedly has accused Iran of running armaments into Yemen.



The U.S. already is involved in the war in Yemen.



The U.S. has come under attack once amid the Yemen war. In October 2016, the U.S. Navy said the USS Mason came under fire from two missiles launched out of Yemen that were Silkworm variants, a type of coastal defense cruise missile that Iran has been known to use.

