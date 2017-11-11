Taiwan envoy says had good exchanges with Trump, China's Xi

Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders said on Saturday he had good exchanges with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but did not discuss political issues with Xi.



Xi told Trump in Beijing on Thursday that Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-U.S. ties.



Relations between China and self-ruled Taiwan have nosedived since Tsai was elected last year.



In 2013, Xi told Taiwan's envoy at an APEC summit in Indonesia that a political solution for Taiwan could not wait forever.

