Former intelligence officials say Trump is being manipulated by Putin

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-National Intelligence Director James Clapper both said Trump was mishandling Moscow ties even as a special counsel investigates possible collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russia.



Clapper added that foreign leaders who roll out the red carpet for Trump are able to manipulate Trump.



Trump also took a swipe at Obama-era intelligence officials Brennan, Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey, calling them "political hacks" and questioning the findings of a U.S. intelligence report that concluded that Russians sought to tilt the election in Trump's favor.



When asked, Brennan declined to say whether he knows of any intelligence to suggest that the Russians have compromising or damaging information on Trump.

...