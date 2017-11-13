Frozen treats rocket toward space station

A stash of frozen treats and other supplies rocketed toward the International Space Station Sunday, this time from Virginia's cold eastern shore. NASA's commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, launched the cargo ship just after sunrise from Wallops Island, aboard an unmanned Antares rocket.



It's loaded with 7,400 pounds of cargo, including sweet treats for the six station astronauts.



The last time it made a space station delivery, it used another company's rocket flying from Cape Canaveral, Florida.



Orbital ATK named the capsule after the last man to walk on the moon, Apollo 17's Gene Cernan, who died in January.

...