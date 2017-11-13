France frets over threats two years after Paris attacks

Two years after militants killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris, French officials say there remains an unprecedented level of "internal" threat from both within and outside the country. With Daesh (ISIS) losing ground in Iraq and Syria, hundreds of French citizens – and in some cases their children – have started to return to France, leaving the government in a quandary over how to deal with them.



The attacks, the deadliest on French soil since World War II, prompted the country to strike back, joining international military operations targeting Daesh and other Islamist militant groups in Iraq, Syria, Libya and elsewhere.



Of particular concern is what to do about hundreds of French citizens who went to fight with Daesh and may now seek to return home, now that the militant group has lost nearly all the territory its self-proclaimed "caliphate" ruled in Syria and Iraq.

...