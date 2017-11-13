Putin manipulating Trump with flattery, ex-CIA chief suggests

A day after being criticized by President Donald Trump, a former CIA director questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was manipulating Trump with flattery during the president's lengthy trip to Asia. Trump's trip was meant to be centered on trade and North Korea, and Monday he will talk with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has overseen a bloody drug war that has featured extrajudicial killings. But Trump remains dogged by things he has said, and not said, about Russia.



A special counsel's examination of potential collusion between Moscow and Trump campaign aides so far has led to indictments against Trump's former campaign chairman and another top aide for crimes unrelated to the campaign, and a guilty plea from a Trump foreign policy adviser for lying to the FBI.



Trump told reporters traveling with him to Hanoi Saturday that Putin had again vehemently denied the allegations.



Trump danced around questions about whether he believed Putin but stressed Putin's denials.



Trump was originally slated to depart Manila for Washington Monday.

