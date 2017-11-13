Trump says has 'great relationship' with Duterte; brief mention of rights

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "great relationship" with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, while a White House official said human rights got a brief mention when the two met on the sidelines of an Asian summit.



Duterte has been called the "Trump of the East" for his brash style and provocative language.



Trump was criticized in May for praising Duterte during a phone call for the "great job" he was doing to counter illegal narcotics.



However, Duterte clearly appears to be getting on better with Trump than with his predecessor Barack Obama.



On Sunday, Duterte crooned hit Filipino love song "Ikaw" (You) at a gala dinner for summit leaders in Manila, saying it was on "the orders" of Trump.

...