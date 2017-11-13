Papua New Guinea police say asylum seekers defy deadline

Hundreds of people who attempted to seek asylum in Australia defied a Monday deadline to leave a decommissioned immigration camp on Papua New Guinea, where many hold out hope of starting new lives in the United States, police said.



The camp inside a Manus Island navy base was declared closed on Oct. 31 based on the Papua New Guinea Supreme Court's ruling last year that Australia's policy of housing asylum seekers there was unconstitutional.



But 379 of the 606 men at the male-only camp in October remained there 13 days later without power or running water, a Papua New Guinea police statement said.



Australian officials have predicted conflict between asylum seekers and police evicting them.

...