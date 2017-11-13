New UNESCO chief brushes off US pullout

UNESCO's new chief Monday brushed aside the United States' decision to walk out of the U.N. cultural body, saying the organization had survived long periods without Washington before.



Former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay, elected on Friday to head UNESCO, said the U.S. was "not the beginning and end" of the agency.



The U.S. and Israel both announced their pullout last month, accusing UNESCO of "anti-Israel bias".



U.S. ally Israel similarly pulled the funding plug, leaving UNESCO short of more than 20 percent of its budget.

...