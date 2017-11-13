France mourns Paris attack victims, two years on

France Monday marked two years since its worst ever terror attacks, when extremists killed 130 people in Paris and injured hundreds of others.



The attacks profoundly shook France, triggering a state of emergency that was only lifted this month after Macron signed a controversial new anti-terror law.



The Paris attacks were among a series of extremist assaults that have left more than 240 people dead in France since 2015, starting with the shooting at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.



The sprawling police investigation into the Paris attacks continues following an international manhunt for Salah Abdeslam, the only man directly involved in the attacks to have survived.

