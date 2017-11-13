Climate change imperils one in four natural heritage sites: report

Climate change imperils one in four natural World Heritage sites, including coral reefs, glaciers, and wetlands -- nearly double the number from just three years ago, a report said Monday.



The report found that 29 percent of World Heritage sites faced "significant" threats, and seven percent -- including the Everglades National Park in the United States and Lake Turkana in Kenya -- had a "critical" outlook.



The agreement seeks to limit average global warming caused by greenhouse gases from fossil-fuel burning to under two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and to 1.5 C if possible.



Only invasive plant and animal species surpassed climate change as a risk to natural heritage sites, said the union.



Sites on the World Heritage list are earmarked for protection for future generations.

