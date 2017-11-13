US to defend fossil fuels at UN climate meeting

The White House will host an event defending fossil fuel use Monday at UN climate talks in Germany, in a move blasted by green energy campaigners and conference president Fiji.



Its goal is to limit average global warming to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), or 1.5 C if possible, so as to avert calamitous storms, drought and sea-level rise.



To global outrage, Trump announced in June he would pull the United States out of the hard-fought global pact, which aims to reduce reliance on coal, oil and natural gas.



Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji, which presides over this year's UN climate conference, said the role of coal in climate change was undisputable.



Piers Forster, a climate change professor at the University of Leeds, insisted there was no such thing as "clean coal".

...