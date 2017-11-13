British Brexit minister offers parliament new vote on any Brexit deal

British Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday the government would allow parliament the opportunity to debate, scrutinize and vote on any final Brexit agreement, offering a concession to Conservative Party rebels.



Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to offer parliament the chance to have a 'meaningful vote' on any deal on Britain's departure from the European Union, with members of her own party willing to vote against the government to stymie legislation needed to sever ties with the bloc.

...