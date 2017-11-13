Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit

Myanmar's army cleared itself of any abuses against Rohingya civilians on Monday, following an internal probe that a rights group said aimed to "whitewash" an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Muslim minority.



The crisis detonated in late August after Rohingya rebels attacked police posts in Myanmar's Rakhine state, triggering a military crackdown that saw hundreds of villages reduced to ashes and sparked a massive exodus.



The report also denied allegations that soldiers had raped women, set fire to villages or pillaged homes.



The report will do little to appease the UN and rights groups that have documented evidence of a systematic army campaign to expel the maligned Muslim minority.

...