U.S. colleges draw fewer foreign students but avoid crisis so far

International enrollments at U.S. colleges have fared better than expected this year, but many schools still fear the country's political climate, according to a national survey. The Institute of International Education reported Monday that the number of new students coming from abroad fell by an average of 7 percent at nearly 500 colleges and universities surveyed this fall, but said the results from school to school are more mixed than many had feared.



The broader survey covering the last school year found that U.S. colleges hosted a record number of international students but also saw new enrollments fall 3 percent since 2015, the first decrease in at least six years.



About 325,000 Americans studied abroad last year, while nearly 1.1 million international students came to colleges here.

...