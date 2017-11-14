In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind

Psychologists say such deep faith can help families deal with such a ghastly event.



Pastor Mike Clements of the First Baptist Church in Floresville, a small city 14 miles from Sutherland Springs, is officiating over the funeral services for the extended Holcombe family Wednesday.



Shot and killed were Emily, Megan and Greg Hill, three children from Crystal's first marriage, which had ended with her husband's death.



Under Texas law, Crystal's unborn child is also being counted as a victim, making a death toll of nine for the family.



People in Sutherland Springs are truly grieving, Clements said. But evangelicals accept Christ into their lives in a very real way, and because of that, their faith is incredibly liberating, especially at a time of such great tragedy.

...