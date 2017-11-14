New sex assault allegation hits Moore; he calls it false

A second woman emerged Monday to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970s, this time in a locked car, further roiling the Alabama Republican's candidacy for an open Senate seat.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a remarkably personal swipe at his party's candidate for a Senate seat the GOP cannot afford to lose.



In the latest day of jarring events, McConnell, R-Ky., and Moore essentially declared open war on each other.



No, said Moore, the Kentucky senator is the one who should get out.



Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative and former state Supreme Court judge, fired back at McConnell on Twitter.



McConnell and Moore have had an openly antagonistic history. Moore was backed during his primary campaign by Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief White House adviser who is openly seeking GOP Senate challengers who will pledge to dump McConnell. A political action committee linked to McConnell spent heavily but unsuccessfully on Strange's behalf.



On the other hand, a Moore victory would open the party to relentless Democratic attacks in next year's midterm elections, when Republicans will be defending their House and Senate majorities.

...