Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign

President Donald Trump's oldest son on Monday released a series of private Twitter exchanges between himself and WikiLeaks during and after the 2016 election, including pleas from the website to publicize its leaks.



In the exchanges -- some of them around the time that the website was releasing the stolen emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman -- WikiLeaks praises his father's positive comments about WikiLeaks and asks Trump Jr. to release his father's tax returns to the site.



Trump Jr. downplayed the exchanges as he released them.



Trump Jr.'s lawyers had released the exchanges to three congressional committees that have been investigating Russian intervention in the 2016 election and whether there were any links to Trump's campaign.



The WikiLeaks Twitter account never responded, but days later WikiLeaks started rolling out Podesta's stolen emails. After the emails were released, WikiLeaks sent Trump Jr. a searchable link of the emails.



The rest of the messages are one-sided, with WikiLeaks sending Trump Jr. messages through July 2017 .



Assange tweeted after The Atlantic report that he couldn't confirm the messages but then defended them after Trump Jr. released them.



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had said he would call Trump Jr. to publicly testify after the private interview in September.

